Naming soldiers rarely visited | Anzac Day services across Ballarat

JACK Messenger was the first Ballarat serviceman to lose his life in WWI.
Messenger has no known grave and his name is recorded on a little known navy memorial in Plymouth, England.
Arch of Victory and Avenue of Honour chairman Garry Snowden said Messenger was one of 17 Ballarat men who gave their lives, without a known burial site, only for their names to be etched into in different monuments across the world that Australians rarely visited.
This Anzac Day the service at the Arch of Victory will call out their names.
Mr Snowden said it was important, each year, to remember every person who served was "not a robot" nor a mere number.
"They were fathers, brothers, next door neighbours, players in football teams," Mr Snowden said.
"Soldiers were no different; nurses were no different."
Messenger is a former pupil of Golden Point State School, off English Street, which now houses Pinarc Disability Support programs.
George Merz was the first Australian airman to be killed. His name is inscribed on the Basra Memorial in Iraq.
Like Messenger, Mert's primary school has long ceased to exist in its own right.
Mertz attended Humffray Street State School which has been refashioned into a school once more in 2024 with the opening of St Joseph's Special Assistance School.
Other servicemen whose names will be called in the 2024 Arch of Victory service are Alfred Briant, Arthur Hughes, Ernek Jannsen, Charles Lucas, John McDonald, Albert Paulig, Alfred Possingham, Harry Williams, Walter Waller, Albert King, William McCarey, James Galbally, Charles Richards, John Bryan Cuthbert and Lawrence Tait.
Ballarat's Arch of Victory is the largest commemorative arch in Australia and the Avenue of Honour that stretches from the arch is the nation's longest commemorative avenue, stretching 22 kilometres and bearing the names of 3801 Ballarat people who served in WWI.
The Arch of Victory service is on Thursday, April 25, from 8am by the Garden of the Grieving Mother.
