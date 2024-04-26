The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How this Ballarat company is 'eating recycled plastic'

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
April 27 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell Muller and Travis Brown are Replas managing directors.
Russell Muller and Travis Brown are Replas managing directors.

Inside a factory in Canadian, a Ballarat-based company is seeking to expand as demand explodes across Australia and internationally for its recycled products.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.