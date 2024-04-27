What's on the minds of Courier readers this week

Warwick Smith
What an incredibly sad day. Whilst it only has 25 guests in it at the moment (according to the article) it is able to hold 60 and has for many many years.
My only hope is that the government actually step up now and provide funding for a building that is designed for the hundreds and hundreds of people we had through the doors over the 12 years I worked there.
The building is not fit for purposes I agree, but if you remove the service that Reid's is and put it in another building it would work just the same.
Not perfect but a vital service for those who need it.
This is/was one of the largest non-government funded solution to homelessness in regional Victoria and whilst I do not blame Uniting for their decision it is a disgrace that funding to support this vital resource was never forthcoming.
I wish all the residents past and current all the best of luck and hope that someone in a position of power understands and realise that funding some sort of Reid's program in a new building is worth it for the hundreds of people who called this home and a sanctuary in their most difficult time.
Katherine Bruce
It's an end of an era with Ballarat Reid's closing.
I lived there twice when I was homeless and living in Ballarat. I don't know where I would be if I hadn't had Reids to go to.
I waited for my public housing unit for four and a half years and I was priority.
I wouldn't say there's a heating problem, I would say that the power bill had become too expensive for them to pay.
I was told when I was living there by somebody how much it was per month and it was a very large amount. I can't remember it now but the amount he said shocked me to the core.
I just feel sorry for the residents.
I think Uniting has done a phenomenal job keeping it afloat in the last five to ten years.
After reading the entire news article I can understand why they are closing it.
Because there are a lot of stairs and they would not have been able to install a lift/elevator in it. And the cost to put in ramps would be very expensive. So I can understand the other side of it, the financial side.
M S
Darcy, I hope your end of life journey brings you and your family peace and happiness.
BKFA, what a fantastic community group. Ballarat is a great community, its diversity and connection to generous community spirit should always be celebrated, even in dark times.
Paul Tatchell
Can't solve the condition of the roads, but can solve world peace, maybe councillors need to re-visit their job description, or stop looking in the mirror and have a look out the window
Gary Smith
It seems that five councilors aren't as interested in local issues as the other four.
They'd rather cherry pick non-local issues that they have no control over and no influence on and then tell themselves that they are great people who care about everyone.
It's about making themselves feel good.
That's fine except it won't get us better roads, lower rates or things like an annual (free) hard rubbish collection.
I'd much rather they focus on issues that affect and improve things for ALL residents and ratepayers.
