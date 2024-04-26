Zac's wheelie grand plans for Ballarat Marathon 5km event

Zac Nyikos has spent months pulling together a team of family, friends and others to join a team for the Ballarat Marathon 5km event to help him achieve his goal of donating a specialised disability bike to Ballarat.
Known as 'Zac the Boss' around Ballarat, he helps support people living in specialist disability accommodation and loves "spreading joy and positivity" to residents as he visits their homes.
He would also love to have a Brike, an e-bike that allows a person in a wheelchair to experience the feeling of cycling, in his hometown.
Brite, a social enterprise that employs people with disabilities, produces the Brikes and one has already been donated to the Maryborough Special School where Zac's brother Kaine works.
Volunteer Brite director Tom Carra, who in his working life provides specialist disability accommodation, takes Zac on his weekly rounds of the disability housing when he visits Ballarat and is helping coordinate the Brite Champions team taking part in the 5km Ballarat Marathon event on Saturday April 27.
"We will have people from all abilities - some volunteers, some walking, some running, some local Ballarat residents who are predominantly people with disabilities living in specialist disability accommodation like Zac," Mr Carra said.
Mr Carra said he and Zac, who lives with Prada Willi Syndrome, had been doing some training for the 5km event.
"Zac and I run, ride or walk at the lake," he said. "Usually Zac comes out with me when I'm in Ballarat. Zac is one of our residents, but also Zac the Boss so he comes out with me. Everyone knows him ... and the residents love him. He's compassionate with everyone and great to have around."
The Brite Champions will have a Brike with them during the 5km with team members able to take a break and use the Brike if they need to rest their feet.
"Zac's big idea is to raise enough money to donate one (Brike) to Ballarat," Mr Carra said. "They've got an electric motor on them so the whole purpose of the design is to bring the experience of riding for people who can't necessarily ride a bike to enjoy the experience of being out on a bike."
Thanks' to Zac's networking and fundraising efforts, Brite Services currently sit fourth on the Ballarat Marathon fundraising ladder with $7827 already raised including $4272 from Zac alone.
"Living with Prader-Willi syndrome hasn't stopped me from making people smile," Zac said.
"I love helping others, especially those facing challenges like me. Even though I don't have a regular job, I'm all about spreading joy and positivity in disability homes in Ballarat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.