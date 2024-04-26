The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Zac's wheelie grand plans for Ballarat Marathon 5km event

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Carra, Zac Nyikos, Jayson Yorston, Charlotte Bodey and Kimmi Coyle from the Brite Champions group who are taking part in the Ballarat Marathon 5km event. Picture by Adam Trafford
Tom Carra, Zac Nyikos, Jayson Yorston, Charlotte Bodey and Kimmi Coyle from the Brite Champions group who are taking part in the Ballarat Marathon 5km event. Picture by Adam Trafford

Zac Nyikos has spent months pulling together a team of family, friends and others to join a team for the Ballarat Marathon 5km event to help him achieve his goal of donating a specialised disability bike to Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.