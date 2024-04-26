All you need to know for Ballarat Marathon, plus an exclusive run on course

Lower Mair Street between Camp and Lydiard streets will be reduced to one lane, closed to traffic heading west, on Saturday and Sunday.



Sturt Street will be closed in both directions for race times. On the Sunday, closures will impact travel in both directions between Grenville Street and the Ring Road. Residents in the Insignia estate and Ballarat Golf Club members will have access via Golf Club Drive.

Stuart Street will be closed westbound for the block between Lydiard and Armstrong Streets from Friday April 26 to allow for set-up works in the start and finish precinct outside the front of Ballarat Town Hall.