All you need to know for Ballarat Marathon, plus an exclusive run on course

SEASONED distance runner Chris Gerakiteys says Town Hall is going to be a true highlight in the inaugural Ballarat Marathon running festival.
Ms Gerakiteys took The Courier on an exclusive run to explore the course, which has been measured to world-class road running standards, ahead of a bumper weekend on April 27-28.
Ballarat Town Hall marks the start and finish precinct for all event distances, and just nearby is an events precinct with running advice, technology and clothing.
Ms Gerakiteys has been training for the marathon (42.2 kilometres) which is a two-lap course taking in Victoria Park and its avenue of cedars, the Arch of Victory, Lake Wendouree and, as in all events, the historic Lydiard and Camp Street block.
"Running past town hall is going to be fantastic for the half-marathon because this is the finish line and for those of us doing the full, this is the half-way point and everything's a count-down from here," Ms Gerakiteys said.
"I'm so excited to see all the crowds at Town Hall. It's just going to be an awesome atmosphere and a fantastic finish."
Victoria Park is where Ms Gerakiteys said runners in the 10km, half-marathon (21.1km) and marathon events should be able to settle into a rhythm and start to soak up the beauty.
Running about Lake Wendouree, on the road with thousands of other runners, is going to be quite different to the usual lake run for Ballarat people.
Then it is time to enjoy the run to the finish with a nice sweeping bend through Camp Street.
In a shift from most major run festivals, the marathon and half-marathon events will start together with runners in separate starting chutes. Federation University exercise and sports science expert Ryan Worn has said this should help create interesting dynamics for pacing.
The mile and 5km events on Saturday, April 27, will be split into mass participation and elites to create a fast showcase of top runners in the afternoon and evening ahead of Marathon Sunday, which also features a 10km event.
Ms Gerakiteys is part of the Ballarat Health Services Foundation team, which works to fundraise exclusively for much-needed equipment and improved facilities in Grampians Health Ballarat. Ballarat Health Services is the official charity partner for Ballarat Marathon.
12-8pm: registration and pack collection open at The Mining Exchange (Lydiard Street). All race bibs must be collected from here.
10am - registration and pack collection open at The Mining Exchange (Lydiard Street). All race bibs must be collected from here.
10am-6pm - expo open (Armstrong Street South)
5KM - all starts at corner Sturt Street and Lydiard Street South
2:30pm - mass start
3:30pm - women's elite start
4pm - men's elite start
MILE (1600 METRES) - all starts at corner Sturt Street and Lydiard Street South
4:30pm - mass start
5pm - 16/under elite boys
5.02pm - 16/under elite girls
5:15pm - women's elite
5:30pm - men's elite
5.45pm - presentations
6am - registration and pack collection open at The Mining Exchange (Lydiard Street).
6am-3pm - expo open (Armstrong Street South)
WHEELCHAIR 10KM
7:55am - 10KM wheelchair start (outside Myer, Ballarat in Sturt Street)
HALF AND FULL MARATHONS
8am - half-marathon and marathon starts at Ballarat Town Hall
10KM
11:15am - 10KM start (outside Myer, Ballarat in Sturt Street)
12:30pm - presentations
PACERS
The marathon will have a two-hour, 30-minute pacer, then a 2:45 pacer with pacers then spaced at 10-minute finishing time intervals from 2:50 through to four hours. Extra pacers will be spaced in the field all the way through to six hours.
For the Half Marathon, there will be pacers spaced at 10-minute finishing time intervals from 1:30 through to 2:30.
BAG DROP
This is based at the Mining Exchange on Saturday and Sunday. Participants are asked to bring their own bags.
MEDALS
Every finisher gets a medal with a ribbon colour matching their event.
CHARITY PARTNER
Ballarat Marathon's charity partner for 2024 is Ballarat Health Services Foundation.
WORLD STANDARDS
Ballarat Marathon courses have all been measured and approved to world road running standards and have been sanctioned by World Athletics. This means times could towards major select-entry marathons.
