The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

All you need to know for Ballarat Marathon, plus an exclusive run on course

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 26 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young runners Ebony Howes, Charlotte Streat, Amali Torney and Cody Torney get warmed up for a big Ballarat Marathon running festival. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Young runners Ebony Howes, Charlotte Streat, Amali Torney and Cody Torney get warmed up for a big Ballarat Marathon running festival. Picture by Lachlan Bence

SEASONED distance runner Chris Gerakiteys says Town Hall is going to be a true highlight in the inaugural Ballarat Marathon running festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.