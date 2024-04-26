The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Book returns home to Lydiard Street after 150 years

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
April 27 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Lydiard Street Antiques, Peter Willis, returned a book to its home after 150 years. Photo by Lachlan Bence
Owner of Lydiard Street Antiques, Peter Willis, returned a book to its home after 150 years. Photo by Lachlan Bence

Earlier this year, Lydiard Street Antiques owner Peter Willis said he found a book that caught his attention at an estate sale in Creswick.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.