Are you ready to mask up? Health concerns as flu, COVID-19 cases rising

MASKS still matter is the advice from the region's public health leader as the community faces rising cases of COVID-19 and influenza.
Grampians Public Health Unit chief strategy and regions officer Rob Grenfell said COVID-19 persisted in being a problem in the Ballarat region with new surges in the virus every time a new variant hits Australian shores.
COVID-19 cases continue to impact bed availability and staffing at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital with 14 COVID-positive patients in hospital as of Monday morning. This did not include patients with influenza.
Dr Grenfell said both viruses were a serious concern, particularly for those at a higher risk of severe outcomes - and many people had loved ones under threat.
"The issue for people out there are those with impaired immunity," Dr Grenfell said. "We're continuing to bring outbreaks in aged care centres under control...we're testing inpatients and those across our cancer wards.
"If everybody who is symptomatic tests themselves, many will show they have COVID-19."
The nation's drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administrator, has also been urging people to check their rapid antigen tests (commonly known as a RAT) and to not use a kit after its expiry or use-by date.
City of Ballarat's free RAT program finished at the end of 2023.
Dr Grenfell said all the health and hygiene lessons from COVID-19 still mattered to prevent viral outbreaks: social distancing; hand hygiene; good ventilation; wearing masks when in closed spaces and unable to social distance; and, keeping vaccinations up to date.
He said masks do work as a line of protection and people should consider masking up once more.
If sick - even with a sniffle - Dr Grenfell urged people to stay at home.
He urged people to take up a flu jab, which would not stop infection but could greatly reduce the affects of the virus.
"The flu is around and cases are increasing. Years of being isolated [in COVID -19 restrictions] means the flu has the potential of being quite significant," Dr Grenfell said.
"Generally you used to catch it and to some degree have minor immunity but in isolation, there were a few years without exposure to the flu.
"The flu can have severe complications. It is not a cold.
"...All of us have friends and relatives that this could seriously affect."
Any adult who is immunocompromised is eligible for a COVID-19 booster every six months. The TGA lists anyone aged 18-64 who is not severely immunocompromised as eligible for a booster once a year.
Everyone is encouraged to speak to their general practitioner or pharmacist about the COVID-19 jab.
Flu jabs are available from pharmacies, GPs and in some work places.
