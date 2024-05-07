The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Are you ready to mask up? Health concerns as flu, COVID-19 cases rising

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 7 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masks might seem so early 2020s, but Grampians Health public health expert Rob Grenfell says they still matter amid rising viral cases in the community.
Masks might seem so early 2020s, but Grampians Health public health expert Rob Grenfell says they still matter amid rising viral cases in the community.

MASKS still matter is the advice from the region's public health leader as the community faces rising cases of COVID-19 and influenza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.