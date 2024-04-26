The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat trainers to have big say on Australasian Oaks Day at Morphettville

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 26 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coco Sun wins at Bendigo on April 13. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos
Coco Sun wins at Bendigo on April 13. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos

Ballarat trainers are set to have a huge say on one of the biggest race days on South Australia's calendar with a host of runners set to run in the group one Australasian Oaks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.