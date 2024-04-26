Ballarat trainers to have big say on Australasian Oaks Day at Morphettville

Ballarat trainers are set to have a huge say on one of the biggest race days on South Australia's calendar with a host of runners set to run in the group one Australasian Oaks.
Leading the charge for Ballarat stables is the Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Coco Sun which was an impressive winner last start over 1600m at Bendigo. Prior to that, the three-year-old filly also won at Sandown Lakeside over 1400m.
She is unbeaten since a gallant fifth in the Victorian Oaks on November 5.
Also setting sights on Morphettville riches is Ballarat trainer Shay Keating who will saddle up the impressive Into You which will be ridden by Ballarat's Alana Kelly.
Into You has had six starts for two wins and two placings and last start finishing just .1 of a length behind in second over 2100m at Sandown Lakeside on April 10.
Henry Dwyer, who has had a big week with his stable star Asfoora boarding a plane to Europe, will also have a runner in the million dollar race with The Autumn Belle. The Autumn Belle has been placed six times in her seven runs to date, including two wins.
Last start she finished seventh over 1800m at group three level and could find the step-up further to group one here more difficult.
On a huge day of group racing in Adelaide, Andrew Noblet could be saddling up his stable star Foxy Frida for the last time when she runs in the group two Queen of the South Stakes over 1600m.
The six-year-old winner of over $1.3 million has yet to win this campaign but has an outstanding record at the track, having won twice and been second twice from her four starts. She was second to Caste in this race last year before going on to win the group three R.A Lee at her next start just two weeks later.
Noblet will also saddle up Scully in the group two Tobin Bronze Stakes over 1200m, while Mitch Freedman's Skybird will also race in the 1200m classic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.