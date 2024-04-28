Two taken to hospital after Alfredton crash

Four people have been assessed by paramedics, and two taken to hospital, after a two-vehicle crash in Alfredton on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Learmonth Street and Arthur Street about 12.20pm on April 28, as crowds and runners from the inaugural Ballarat Marathon began heading home after the main event.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics assessed three women including one in her 60s, one in her 40s and the other in her 30s, as well as a man in his 20s.
The spokesperson said all appeared to have suffered minor injuries with two patients to be transported to hospital.
The cause of the crash is not known.
