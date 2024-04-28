The Courier
Two taken to hospital after Alfredton crash

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 28 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 1:09pm
Police at the scene of a two-car collision in Alfredton on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Picture by Michelle Smith.
Four people have been assessed by paramedics, and two taken to hospital, after a two-vehicle crash in Alfredton on Sunday afternoon.

Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

