Do Canto, McCartney take out inaugural Ballarat Marathon and vow to return

The winners of the inaugural Ballarat Marathon have praised the course and crowd support that spurred them to victory.
Sydney-based runner Tom Do Canto, who went into the 42.2km marathon a favourite, crossed the line in 2:17:04 - more than two and a half minutes ahead of second place-getter Brady Threlfall.
Do Canto went out hard in the first 21.1km, aiming for a personal best at close to or under two hours and 10 minutes, pegging his pace almost step for step with half marathon winner Reece Edwards.
"The plan was to give myself a shot at running a PB, running close to 2:10 or under 2:10 but I knew there was a decent chance I may blow up at that pace," Do Canto said.
"I probably knew around 25km that (PB) wasn't going to happen then it's damage control and trying to hold on to the win."
He said the crowd support and atmosphere on course was "awesome" with spectators lining large parts of the course, which travelled along Sturt Street, under the Arch of Victory, through Victoria Park and around Lake Wendouree.
"There's not much to dislike apart from the small little hill (on Sturt Street) but the contrast is the awesome crowd support and atmosphere."
Queenslander Ella McCartney was the first woman across the line, covering the distance in 2:40:55 on Sunday morning.
McCartney has been concentrating more on trail running in recent times, training with friends near her Sunshine Coast home, but the Warrnambool-born runner came to Ballarat with a goal to claim the inaugural Ballarat Marathon crown.
"I had planned on going out fast knowing I always die in the second half," she said. "The first lap was awesome, the second lap I didn't enjoy so much I'm just glad I had a lead," she said.
"I've been doing a lot of trail running back home and had a lot of fun training so it wasn't too serious (leading up to Ballarat)."
Sovereign Hill Redcoats got the marathon underway, firing their musket gun to send runners onto the course at 8am.
About 10 minutes earlier, competitors in the 10km wheelchair event had set off with Ballarat local Sam Rizzo taking the title on his home course in 23:18.
McCartney said it was "awesome" looking around on the start line at the city streets, the historic buildings, the crowds, and the thousands of runners lined up for the marathon and half marathon which started together.
Her win was made extra special by returning to the city where she previously competed in high school cross country tournaments.
"Running through the second lap the crowd really turned it on which was cool, really motivating," she said.
"I thought it was going to be flat but there was a few hills. There's that last little bit down hill (down Sturt Street) but then you come up hill and can see the finish so you know you're nearly done."
Like men's winner Do Canto, her sights are now set on the Gold Coast Marathon in July, a race she finished seventh in last year.
Both winners plan to return to defend their crowns at next year's Ballarat Marathon.
Echuca's Brady Threlfall took second place in the men's marathon in a time of 2:19:40 followed by Melbourne's Callum Drake in third clocking 2:22:49. In the women's marathon, Queenslander Jessica Willis came second in 2:48:38 with Kellie Angel coming in nine second later to take third.
Melbourne's Reece Edwards took out the half marathon title, crossing the line in 1:05:27 while Tara Palm covered the 21.1km to win the women's crown in a time of 1:12:48.
The 10km event was also run Sunday with Jacob Cocks taking the win in 29:52 and Melissa Duncan was the fastest woman in 34:16.
On Saturday, two-time Olympian Zoe Buckman took out the women's elite 5km and mile (1600m) events. Kew runner Dale Carroll won the 5km men's event and Ireland's Paul Robinson took out the mile race in 4:12 as part of his preparation for the Olympics this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.