Everything on the line for one of the biggest world-class runs to hit town

THIS started as a chat between a couple of mates running during pandemic restrictions: create a world-class marathon in Ballarat.
The city is about to be hit by the full force of what has evolved.
And it is going to be huge.
We have had our share of good fun runs, from the Begonia Classic and the Medi-Marathon and Ekiden relays through to Run Ballarat and its successor Run for a Cause with its Christmas Appeal focus.
But nothing like this.
Ballarat Marathon running festival has been deliberately positioned and checked off with a world-standard course and prize pool to lure elites while also focusing on what makes the world's best marathon's so epic - a strong recreational running field out on course.
Those who have run big festivals like the Melbourne Marathon or Great Ocean Road Running Festival know the thrill of sharing the course with international standard contenders. This is even better when, as will happen in Ballarat, you loop past the leaders.
Sydneysider Tom Do Canto clocked two hours, 11 minutes and 51 seconds for a top-50 finish in Spain's 2023 Valencia Marathon. There is a strong likelihood Do Canto will be flying up Sturt Street to the finish gates about the same time as many are pushing to finish the half-marathon.
That is actually pretty cool to experience.
Queenslander Ella McCartney is also in the mix. McCartney ran a time of 2:38.43 to finish seventh in the 2023 Gold Coast Marathon
Both reigning Melbourne Marathon champions Gemma Maini and Reece Edwards will be out on course. Maini had been a middle distance specialist until giving birth to her first child Ollie and trying her first marathon - Melbourne - within 12 months.
Brooke Williams is one of the state's top distance runners. Five years ago, Williams fainted while training in a Mona Fartlek - speed training favoured by Ballarat's Steve Moneghetti - and was diagnosed with congenital heart disease and initially was told she would never run again.
Williams is planning to run the five-kilometre and mile events in Ballarat.
Ballarat wheelracer Sam Rizzo is part of the 10km wheelrace, weeks before he is in World Para Athletics Championship action in Japan with his Paralympic hopes on the line.
For everyone out on course, no matter how fast you run or roll, there is the chance to be part of something big for the first time.
In the parkrun community, finding an first-time event is a coveted gem, and staking one of the first Ballarat Marathon running festival medals up for grabs should have a similar lure.
Demand for good quality, well-run, professional running festivals is booming - a wait-list for the Melbourne Marathon and half-marathon has been collecting names for months already and race day is not until mid-October.
The city's hospitality scene, in a really tough time, will feature pasta parties and extra-early coffee shop openings in a preparedness to throw support behind such a big, accessible event.
Ballarat Marathon is starting strong, stronger than even race director Adam McNicol realised from his early pandemic brainstorm.
We're known as a running city, but Ballarat Marathon truly has a chance to emphatically stamp this city as a running destination - and we can all help be part of getting this event off to a huge running start.
