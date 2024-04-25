The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

Everything on the line for one of the biggest world-class runs to hit town

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 26 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Runners will unite in one of the biggest, international standard running events Ballarat has known. Picture by Ballarat Marathon
Runners will unite in one of the biggest, international standard running events Ballarat has known. Picture by Ballarat Marathon

THIS started as a chat between a couple of mates running during pandemic restrictions: create a world-class marathon in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.