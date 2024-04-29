The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Tribute

'Let us carry forward her legacy' as mourners remember Hannah McGuire

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 29 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mourners bid a final farewell to Hannah McGuire on Monday. Picture by Adam Trafford
Mourners bid a final farewell to Hannah McGuire on Monday. Picture by Adam Trafford

Hannah McGuire was a bright light and a beacon to everyone around her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.