The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

'Off the beaten track': Why Delacombe's industrial precinct is now trendy

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 29 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Obscura Cameras owner Dave Bailey is moving into the old Guncotton factory. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Obscura Cameras owner Dave Bailey is moving into the old Guncotton factory. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Businesses are finding an unexpected new home in a hidden part of Delacome's industrial precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.