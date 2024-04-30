St Pat's 'field of dreams' for performing arts students

St Patrick's College's new performing arts centre is set to become a "field of dreams" for students with an eye on the arts.
While the movie catch-phrase is most often quoted in the sporting realm, St Pat's business manager Andrew Jirik believes it applies equally to the performing arts.
"St Pat's is often known as a sporting school and we talk about a field of dreams but for some kids with different interests they haven't had a field of dreams like this before and now we do," he said.
"This offers another pathway for our students."
The $20 million centre officially opened on April 29 although students and staff have been using the space during first term including working up their production of School of Rock which they will perform May 16-18.
It is home to one of Ballarat's largest indoor auditoriums with more than 800 seats, flexible learning areas and spaces to accommodate the curriculum areas of performing arts including music theory, music tutorials and drama rooms.
Head of drama Monique Allen said the performing arts centre would open up many different opportunities for students and allow the school to offer dedicated performing arts-related vocational subjects.
She said rehearsing School of Rock in the new auditorium had been a massive boost for the cast, with interest in being part of the production in the new building much higher than previous years.
"Because this is their space, their confidence has grown," she said. "Being able to rehearse in their own space in terms of set transition ... projecting their voice, facing the audience, where you are going to stand ... now they've got that physical representation," she said.
"Last year we had 22 students, this year we've got 50 students involved with 10 backstage and 40 on stage there's been a huge amount of interest."
The performing arts centre also allows students to learn technical aspects of production including sound and lighting, set design and construction and other areas with the school looking to launch a VET technical production subject.
It will also allow them to run two musicals a year including one for students in years seven to nine, allowing them to get lead roles earlier.
Plans for the performing arts centre were included in the school's 2020 Master Plan. Much of the design and construction involved former students who have gone on to careers in the building industry.
