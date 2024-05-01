The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Fed Uni records massive loss as staff, students prepare to rally

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 1 2024 - 6:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley at the launch of the new Campus Vision for Fed Uni in 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford
Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley at the launch of the new Campus Vision for Fed Uni in 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford

Federation University has recorded a massive $81 million loss during 2023 according to its annual report tabled in state parliament on May 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.