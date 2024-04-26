The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Fed Uni staff, students to rally against proposed job cuts

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 26 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Tertiary Education Union Federation University branch president Dr Mathew Abbott, staff and students will rally next week against proposed job cuts at the university.
National Tertiary Education Union Federation University branch president Dr Mathew Abbott, staff and students will rally next week against proposed job cuts at the university.

Federation University staff, students and community members will rally next week to protest against an estimated 200 job cuts they say will devastate the institution.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.