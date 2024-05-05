School to rock School of Rock rock show

Fittingly, the first big musical production at the new St Patrick's College performing arts centre will be School of Rock, a Broadway adaptation of the beloved Jack Black film.
The movie came out in 2003, well before the young stars of the St Pat's show were even born, and references music from an even earlier generation.
That created a few challenges as rehearsals kicked off - "we had to tell a student how to say Whitney Houston," director Monique Allen joked.
"It is interesting hearing them spit the jokes back at you," she said as the cast prepared for a dress rehearsal.
"We think the humour in this show, our students have captured it perfectly, they still have us in stitches, but it is a heartwarming show, there are really emotional moments where you're caught off guard."
The high-energy musical, with songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber, follows the plot of the film, where an out-of-luck musician impersonates his friend, a teacher at a private school, and teaches the class how to become rock stars - shenanigans ensue.
Usually, St Pat's productions have had to be held off-site, but the multi-million dollar new performing arts centre has created a "home" for the theatre and music students.
It's also led to smoother rehearsals, as the cast knows where to project their voice and block in performances.
"Before we might have been a bit all over the place, but now they have this important home that fosters that sense of belonging," Ms Allen said.
"I'm incredibly proud of them and the family they've made amongst themselves, it's beautiful."
The cast, which also features actors from Loreto and Clarendon colleges, has been rehearsing since January after auditions were held before the summer holidays.
For lead actor Ted Turnbull-Gent, playing the role Jack Black made famous, it's been quite a ride.
"I've been a lead before, but this is the first time being 'the lead'," he said, wearing a Metallica shirt.
"It's hard - I'm doing a mixture of (Jack Black) and the original guy on Broadway, he's done the songs so I can tap into that, but I'm doing my own thing, I'm not trying to copy the voice or anything like that."
School of Rock debuts at the St Patrick's College Performing Arts Centre on May 16, with a second show on May 17 and a Saturday matinee on May 18.
Tickets are available online.
