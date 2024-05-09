Tributes flow for 'caring and compassionate' principal Soraya Hepburn

The death of "kind, warm and loved" primary school principal Soraya Hepburn has sent shockwaves across the Ballarat school and wider community.
Family, friends, former colleagues and students have paid tribute to Ms Hepburn who died in a crash on the Sunraysia Highway at Lamplough, north of Ballarat, on her way to work at Natte Yallock Primary School on the morning of Tuesday May 7.
The mother-of-two had been principal at the small school for two years, following years spent teaching at Waubra Primary School.
"Soraya was an incredible member of our community as an educator, parent and friend," Waubra Primary School principal Kane Tolliday wrote on social media.
"We as a school have such fond memories of Soraya and the positive impact she had on all students here at Waubra Primary School. Soraya was dedicated to our school, her continual growth and ensuring that every single student received the best learning opportunities."
Current Mount Clear Primary principal Cameron Landry, who was previously principal at Waubra Primary, recalled Ms Hepburn's passion for teaching.
"She was a caring and passionate educator who made sure the kids in her class and school were at the centre," he wrote.
As a parent, Ms Hepburn was also a long-standing school council member at Woodmans Hill Secondary College.
"Soraya played an important role in the positive changes that the Woodmans Hill school community have experienced over the last few years," said former Woodmans Hill principal Stephan Fields, who is now the principal at Ballarat High School.
"As a parent and integral member of the College Council, Soraya was a passionate advocate for our students and was so proud of their achievements and those of the staff. I will miss her warmth, compassion and unrelenting belief that education can make a difference in the lives of those we teach."
On Monday, Ms Hepburn and her fellow principals from across the Pyrenees schools cluster had met with Country Education Partnerships and the Department of Education. A photo of the group is one of the last pictures taken of her.
"The group photo, including Soraya, now a very special and lasting memory of the strong colleagial (sic) bond this cluster has," Country Education Partnership wrote in a social media post.
"Our thoughts ... are also with the staff and students of the Pyrnenees Cluster and the entire Natte Yallock community."
Ripon MP Martha Haylett, whose electorate takes in Natte Yallock, also paid tribute to the much-loved educator, thanking her for her contribution to rural education.
"Soraya was an amazing Principal at Natte Yallock Primary School and Former Teacher at Waubra Primary School," she wrote.
"She was kind, warm, and loved by so many ... She will be so missed and my deepest sympathies go out to her family.
"Thank you for all you did for rural kids, Soraya."
Ms Hepburn's sister in law Ashlee Swadling thanked well-wishers for their condolences as the family come "to terms with our great loss", calling for everyone to share photos they may have of Ms Hepburn "so we can put them all together in a central place to help us reflect and remember the wonderful person that she was and the significant impact she had on our lives".
Parent Catherine Koros, whose four children went to Waubra Primary School, said Ms Hepburn was a wonderful educator and beautiful human.
"Soraya was a professional, clever, compassionate and caring educator, and also a beautiful human being. She helped foster a love of learning in our 4 kids and in all children she came in contact with at Waubra. What a tragedy she has been taken so soon," she wrote.
Sebastopol Primary School principal Michelle Wilson said Ms Hepburn's death was a sad and tragic time for her community.
"A wonderful educator for so many children and a generous colleague to many," she wrote. "Such a loss to her family, students and her colleagues of the Pyrenees and beyond. A shock to us all."
