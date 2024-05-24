The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Reconciliation is everyone's business as schools mark National Sorry Day

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 24 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loreto College Ballarat Dhurrung students take part in a smoking ceremony to commemorate Sorry Day. Picture by Adam Trafford
Loreto College Ballarat Dhurrung students take part in a smoking ceremony to commemorate Sorry Day. Picture by Adam Trafford

Students have been urged to become a "beacon of change" in their families as they gathered to mark National Sorry Day in a ceremony at Loreto College.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.