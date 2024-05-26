Car, machinery and gear stolen in Redan theft

A $40,000 to $50,000 project car, machinery and motorcycle gear are among more than $400,000 worth of items stolen in a theft from a home in Redan.
Police are investigating the incident which happened sometime between Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 21.
Detectives said the offender got into a shed at the property and stole a 1969 HK Holden Brougham with a white bonnet, a white boot, and a grey undercoat on both quarter panels.
"The victim, a 51-year-old man, was working on the car as a project, and it was not registered," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The car ... did not have licence plates at the time."
Tools and machinery, including a hydraulic wrench, two welders, four line borers, two bore welders, a chainsaw, a plasma cutter, and a generator were also stolen along with motorcycle gear, scuba gear and two gold detectors.
Police said a white van with a trailer was seen in the area about midday on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.
Investigators have released an image of the Holden and some of the tools in the hope that someone with information will come forward.
Anyone with any information about the theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
The news comes after after thieves broke into the club room of the Beaufort Blue Light Motorcycle Club and stole about $35,000 worth of gear and equipment, leaving the committee with no option but to cancel a planned ride on the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.