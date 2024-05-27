Thieves steal hundreds of metres of copper cabling from Bungaree reserve

Planned football and netball matches have gone ahead at Bungaree Recreation Reserve, despite thieves stealing hundreds of metres of copper cabling from the facility in two incidents last week.
Club president Heath Boyd said the thieves first hit the reserve on Sunday, May 19, gaining access to the main switchboard and pit.
"(They) cut off some mains cables that controlled - or did control - our old lighting system," he said.
"They cut out ... four cables at 45 metres (each) - they cut them out of the pits."
The two thieves, captured on CCTV during the second hit, were seen wearing hoodies to hide their identities when they returned about 1.30am on Friday, May 24.
The offenders used a white Ford Ranger.
"(They) pinched the rest of (the cabling) that went from the pit ... to the switchboard. So they broke into the switchboard, cut out the mains out of that of that and then dragged it out with a vehicle," Mr Boyd said.
He said it was estimated about four lengths of cable, each nearly 90 metres long, were stolen.
"It's nearly 400 metres of cable they've got away with," Mr Boyd said.
He said the offenders only took the cables and didn't target anything else, but despite the outcome the theft still impacts the many groups that use the facilities.
"We dodged a bullet because the cable that they took was not being used ... did they know? Or was it just indiscriminate?," he said.
"(It is) disappointing because it's a community center as well, so it doesn't just impact the football club. It impacts us and the bowls club and the community center.
"Everyone puts a lot of time in to keep the place ticking over ... it's probably more of the community centre than the footy club because it services everyone from Bungaree, Dunnstown and Bullarook."
Mr Boyd said the club "went into a bit of damage control" ahead of the weekend, as it was due to host Springbank in the CHFL and CHNL. Fortunately the games were able to be played as normal.
"The Dunnstown and Springbank footy clubs were really good in reaching out to us and letting us know if we needed a hand. So that was really much appreciated." he said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
It comes as police investigate a hit on the Beaufort Blue Light Motorcycle Club, where thieves stole about $35,000 worth of gear and equipment - sometime between Tuesday, May 21, and Saturday, May 25.
The club was due to host more than 100 young riders at its monthly meet on Sunday but it was called off on made the discovery on Saturday.
