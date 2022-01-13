news, latest-news,

Jack Sheehan is confident his school-topping ATAR will deliver him a place in his preferred university course in Melbourne. The former St Patrick's College student is one more than 1000 teens across Ballarat who received their VCE scores less than a month ago and are now awaiting their first round university offers, which will be emailed to applicants on Friday. Jack's preferred course is a Bachelor of Science at the University of Melbourne, majoring in computer science. As dux of St Pat's his ATAR of 99.85 is above the requirement for the course so he's "pretty certain" he'll get an offer. But he'll most likely be checking the email at work, alongside numerous other 2021 graduates working with him, on the grain harvest at Broadbents. "I'm just making some money to help me through the first year of uni," he said. "There's a few of my mates from school here, and a few from the year before me, and a lot of people from Ballarat. You can work long days but the money is good." Jack said some of his mates were confident they too would get their first preference, but others were not so sure. "A few people who are right on the edge of the ATAR (requirement) are hoping they get it, but then a few are pretty confident they've got the minimum ATAR ... then there's some with mixed emotions and not expecting much." IN OTHER NEWS He decided on the Bachelor of Science course, majoring in computer science, after success in the VCE software development subject he completed in year 11. In year 12 he studied literature, specialist mathematics, mathematical methods, physics and further maths. At this stage Jack is hoping to potentially do a masters then go in to "something tech" like cyber security, but because the course is very broad he's also open to seeing what he enjoys most and pursuing that field. The VTAC university offers will be officially released at 2pm Friday. Those who do not get an offer, or are not offered the course they want, can change preferences ahead of further offer rounds in February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/c4253c19-b748-4ead-885f-a350635f0bdf.jpg/r0_405_5459_3489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg