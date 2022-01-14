news, latest-news,

Severe storms which battered the Ballarat region last week have forced the closure of the Melbourne Road/ Bungaree-Creswick Road in the Hepburn Shire. Regional Roads Victoria has advised the council the road will be closed until late march while repairs are carried out. Diversions are in place via Creswick-Dean road. Signs are also in place and drivers are urged to drive with care. IN OTHER NEWS: The storms that smashed the region last week resulted in yet another devastating flood for Creswick and also heavily impacted potato crops in the district. The shire is also carrying out inspections on roads and culverts in storm impacted areas. The inspections are due to be completed by the end of January, before restoration works are prioritised by the council. More severe storms are forecast for western and central Victoria on Friday afternoon, 20 millimetres could fall in some areas. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/c0bc817f-7884-460f-b057-a1f84fcb70cf.jpg/r0_187_790_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg