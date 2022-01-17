news, latest-news,

Ballarat police have reported generally good behavior at Sunday night's fireworks at Lake Wendouree. It was a busy weekend for officers, who also attended the Road National Cycling Championships and the Summer Sunday Concert before the fireworks display. "The fireworks were very well attended and Police are happy to report generally good behaviour and few resulting incidents." a post to the the Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area Facebook page said. Meanwhile, investigators continue to look into recent arson incidents and are concerned at the number of people conducting burn off and bonfires, despite fire restrictions remaining in place. People who are found to have breached fire restrictions can face significant fines or charges. IN OTHER NEWS: Police have also reported a large number of thefts across the city, including wallets and purses left in vehicles and said many offenders are using stolen bank cards to make significant transactions. In a separate incident, officers have released photos of a car that was stolen during a burglary at a home in Blakeville, north of Ballan, last week. The Black 2005 VW Golf Hatch with the registration TSD395 was stolen between January 9 and 10. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote incident number 220010550 If you have any information in regard to the vehicle or incident please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

