Six of Ballarat's top junior basketballers have been named to represent Victoria Country in the Australian Under-18 Junior Championships, set to be hosted by Ballarat, with another named as an emergency. READ MORE SPORT: Alex Molan, Ned Renfree, Riley Dunn and Lucas Impey have been named in the men's 10-player team. Jemma Amoore and Milly Sharp have been named in the women's team, with Emily Lewis named as one of five emergencies. The championships are set to run from April 10-17 at Selkirk Stadium. Men's coach Brenton O'Brien said the length of his squad would be its greatest asset when tip-off time arrives. "The strengths of our group is going to be our size, length and versatility, but also our dynamic guards who can create for themselves and others," he said. "We are all looking forward to working with this group and to see what we can achieve." Women's coach Haydn Kirkwood said his side possess some strong shooting and the ability to create from the perimeter. "Our versatility will be one of our strengths with all players being able to shoot and also play off the dribble from the perimeter," he said. "The level of competition and athletic ability demonstrated by the athletes involved was encouraging to see after last year's unpredictable playing environment. "It's great to see that overall skill development has continued in spite of everything that has been going on. "Seeing a lot of these athletes representing their state at a home nationals in front of their friends and family will be the highlight of the tournament." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/a0f34d26-dd53-4a89-8820-480fd22262ee.jpg/r0_112_3635_2166_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg