Reigning Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls best and fairest Lilli Condon will captain the side in 2022. The midfielder, from Darley, was elected captain at training during the week, ahead of the side's opening NAB League game against the Gippsland Power on Saturday at La Trobe University, Bundoora. READ MORE SPORT: Ruckman Kalani Scoullar (Ballarat) and Olivia Leonard (Ballarat) will assist Condon as vice-captains. Tahlia Meier (North Ballarat), Jessica Rentsch (Hamilton Kangaroos), Jedah Huf (Hamilton Kangaroos) and Molly Walton (North Ballarat) round out the leadership group. Condon is coming off a 2021 season where she averaged 21.4 disposals, six tackles and three inside 50s per game. Scoullar was awarded the most improved player award last year, a season in which she came in leaps and bounds to ruck for Victoria Country. Meier, Leonard and Walton were all a part of the Rebels squad in 2021 and played pivotal roles in their deep finals run. Rentsch and Huf are new members of the squad. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

