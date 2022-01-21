news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls are set to field 14 debutantes on Saturday. The Rebels kick-off their NAB League season against the Gippsland Power at La Trobe University, Bundoora. READ MORE SPORT: The game is set for a 1pm start. Joining the 14 debutantes will be eight players from last year's team, with another two in the squad who are unavailable this weekend. A futures squad will take to the field for the first time in Rebels' colours. The development squad will play a series of games in the early stages of the season to get a taste of the talent pathway. They kick-off at 11am. "It's a bit like Christmas Eve to be honest, the girls are super excited, the staff are excited just to get the season up and going," Regional Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown said. "As Deeks (David Loader) probably alluded to we have got a fair few missing. "I think the depth and the quality of the players coming through, our younger brigade, and our debutantes, we've got 14 debuting so we're excited to give them a crack at NAB League footy."

