Following a dominant start to its NAB League girls season, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels head up the highway on Saturday to face the Bendigo Pioneers from 12pm at Epsom Huntly Reserve. Four changes have been made to the squad, with Finley Frazer, Kylah Thomson, Rosie Pickles and Lily Jordan all set to make their season debuts. READ MORE SPORT: Tayla Crabtree has made way. The Rebels come into the contest in superb form, bettering the Gippsland Power by 59 points last round. Bendigo were competitive against the Murray Bushrangers, leading by a goal at quarter-time. Ultimately it fell by 37 points, the Bushrangers kicking 10 goals to three in the next three quarters. Both the under-19 and under-17 squads enter the contest with full interchanges after a COVID-affected selection last round.

