Superstar full-forward Sam Dunstan has departed Hepburn ahead of the 2022 Central Highlands Football League season. The reigning leading goalkicker joining the Mallee Eagles in the Central Murray Football Netball League. Hepburn president Peter Pedretti said Dunstan left a big hole to fill in the forward line. "Century goalkickers, they don't just grow on trees, they're very hard to find," he said. "He was unbelievable out on the ground, there wasn't much he couldn't do down forward, so he's going to be very hard to replace." READ MORE SPORT: Pedretti said the club was looking to a strong group of youngsters to take the next step. "We've got a lot of young kids which are really good footballers and we've more or less put it to them to say 'well now it's your turn to shine, to step up and take that position'," he said. "They've all been keen, they're all training, they all haven't missed a beat pre-season so hopefully they can fill that void, it's a real big void to fill but might just be a totally different structure in the way we go forward." Dunstan kicked 82 goals this past CHFL season in just 11 games, averaging 7.45 majors per game. His season was highlighted by 20 goals against Carngham-Linton in round two. In his first season with Hepburn in 2019, Dunstan kicked 108 goals in 20 games, which included two majors in the Burras' grand final loss to Waubra. He joined Hepburn in 2019 after a season with North Ballarat in the Ballarat Football Netball League in 2018, where he represented the BFNL in senior interleague. Dunstan has also previously played with Donald in the North Central Football League and was a member of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels squad during his time as a boarder at Ballarat Clarendon College. Dunstan joins brother Nathan in departing the club, who has joined Redan. Hepburn has signed VFL and WAFL experienced ruckman Sean Tighe.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/0d5e803e-d58c-4156-b4cf-bde2478c0958.jpg/r0_65_3097_1815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg