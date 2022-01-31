news, latest-news,

One of Ballarat's largest hospitality groups is hoping to open another venue in the centre of the city, this time with a focus on spirits. A planning permit application has been submitted to the City of Ballarat for a new distillery at 35 Armstrong Street North, Ballarat Central. The application is requesting partial demolition and alterations to the existing building, sale and consumption of liquor under a producer's licence and a car parking waiver. The proposal, called Armstrong Street Merchants, has been submitted by Brian Taylor, who also owns nearby venues Hop Temple, Aunty Jacks and Roy Hammond. Formerly home to antique store Classic Selection, the front of the building, located between Meigas and Tokyo Grill House, is currently boarded up. IN OTHER NEWS: Plans for the 250-person venue include a large ground floor with a front courtyard at the Armstrong Street entrance, much like sister venue Aunty Jacks, a 114-square metre dining area, a four-still distillery, a dining garden and 95-square metre mezzanine seating area. The building would essentially be gutted to make room for the new venue with several internal walls and rooms to be demolished as part of the plans. The distillery would become the 21st licensed venue within a 100-metre radius of the building. The proposal also includes an educational aspect, with courses to be conducted during the day, similar again to Aunty Jacks' beer school. The proposed hours of liquor production are 9am to 5pm on Monday and Tuesday while the proposed hours of liquor supply and consumption are 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 11pm on Sunday, Good Friday and Anzac Day. The producer's licence would allow the consumption of liquor on premises as well as for takeaway consumption. The venue's redline, or approved liquor consumption area, includes the entire first floor, mezzanine and the footpath with the prospect of glass barriers to be installed out the front. The planning documents said the venue would be a seated restaurant with a distillery, serving main meals with 'a family focus'. "Education courses will be conducted during the day, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner Friday to Sunday, and dinner Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," the documents said. "It is understood that seating ratios will, generally speaking, be upwards of 50 per cent, with an emphasis on seated liquor consumption in conjunction with a full food menu, particularly during meal times. "The venue proposes to provide a range of food, with a varied full menu. Supply of food will be the predominant focus of the venue at all times."

