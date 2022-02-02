Grassfire burns more than 100 hectares south of Beaufort

news, latest-news,

More than 30 fire crews and aircraft from across the region were called to an out-of-control grassfire racing towards Beaufort on Wednesday morning. The fire started in a stubble paddock near Caramuir Road in Nerring, but is believed to be non-suspicious - it quickly burned more than 100 hectares, fuelled by strong winds pushing it north. An evacuation alert was issued just after 11.30am for residents in the area, however this was downgraded by 1pm. According to the CFA's District 16 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Bernie Fradd, crews had support from Pyrenees Shire Council and Forest Fire Management Victoria, with more excavators on their way on Wednesday evening. "There was great work from the brigades early on to keep this fire to the south side of Ellis Road because if it had crossed that, there was significant threat to houses and the edges of Beaufort," he said. "We're confident that we're around this fire now and it's not going to spread any further. "It was very close to a wind farm, that's the windiest part of the area - we put the evacuation alert in place because it started reasonably close (to structures), and fires move quickly. "Within half an hour it could have been at houses, and brigades did a great job pulling it up." Crews will stay on-scene overnight to black out and mop up ACFO Fradd said it's important for all Victorians to ensure proper precautions are taken, particularly around long and dry grass. IN THE NEWS "Today was a low fire danger index day, with a cool southerly wind so not the type of day when you'd expect a fire like this. "This fire is a reminder that summer's not over and there's lots of dry grass, so people need to be very wary of their surroundings." For emergency alerts, warnings, and updates, download the VicEmergency app or visit the website. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/9195681f-988d-4f1b-84b0-57e53c829f4f.jpg/r18_73_1482_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg