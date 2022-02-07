news, latest-news,

Plans have been released for a rooftop bar and dining space at the Hydrant Food Hall. Hydrant is in an old fire station on Mackenzie Street in Ballarat's CBD, between Armstrong and Doveton streets, part of a growing hospitality area. First opening in 2017, the laneway venue plans to build a bar on top of its historic warehouse roof. READ MORE: Things are looking up on Armstrong Street Hydrant experimented with a self-funded outdoor expansion as COVID struck in 2020, with a wooden dining area supported by the City of Ballarat providing an additional laneway experience. The lessons learned through this process informed the plans for the rooftop bar, owners Sam and Elise Rowe said in a statement. "It certainly made the past two years a little easier having the Ballarat City Council's support in working with us to find innovative ways to continue to trade," Mr Rowe said. "We have come through, are back employing a full contingent of staff, and with the population growth of Ballarat, and appetite for more hip and funky meeting destinations, it gives us the confidence to expand our offering." The venue will apply for additional funding through the state government's $150 million Regional Tourism Investment Fund program. "We have always had a vision to expand an upstairs bar, and with the announcement of the infrastructure funding program, the time is now," Ms Rowe said. "We believe this project meets all of the criteria, and will continue to add to the vibrancy and culture that is the Armstrong Street precinct." Plans for the project have been submitted to council and a permit has been issued, with Hydrant now just waiting for additional funding. The plans continue a renaissance for hospitality along Armstrong Street in the past few years, with several venues, big and small, opening or expanding. More recently, an application to open a gin distillery on the street, from the crew behind Hop Temple, Roy Hammond, and Aunty Jacks, was submitted to council, while Saigon Allee has expressed interest in opening up balcony dining. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/d7cf2b5d-cb6a-4bc2-9dcf-b501b48791c0.jpg/r10_255_4083_2556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg