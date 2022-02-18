comment,

"BUILD it and they will come" was a popular mantra Ballarat Football League bosses would use in talks about creating a serious youth girls offering. What might sound simple and pragmatic is far from so. The BFL and its clubs truly became early adopters and leaders in the state to give young girls a real kick. But what has been largely unseen and unrealised is the whole lot of hard work, careful planning and passion to build the right opportunity. The mantra seems to have been freely bandied and perhaps a little naively about major regional cities quick to jump on Victoria's fresh potential to host a Commonwealth Games. These Games, should Victoria be approved, are in four years time. This undoubtedly requires major infrastructure undertakings usually made in about double the time frame. This undoubtedly requires us to play to our strengths - build a dud and people might not come back. Luckily, Ballarat's strength is in pulling off a big show on a late call up. We did it for an unexpected AFL match, hosting Greater Western Sydney against Gold Coast Suns on a few days notice last season. We became a home for Perth Lynx this summer for the club to carry out its Women's National Basketball League campaign. And we will do it again in May, having this week landed the Australian Masters Rowing Championships while Western Australia's borders remain uncertain. So, when it is touted by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and some senior sports figures that Mars Stadium could be a likely home for athletics - the Games' showpiece - we know we can do it and do it well. But it is just not as easy as rolling out an expensive temporary track, a few extra high-lux lights and a stainless steel scaffold-like grandstand to cheer on the best athletes in the Commonwealth. To be taken seriously, we need better transport infrastructure and we need to green-up the area on top of obvious amenities upgrades. Going by Commonwealth Games experience in athletics at the MCG, we pretty much need a whole new zoo for international media to tell stories from our backyard. What they say goes global. And not to mention, a state-of-the-art warm-up athletics track in the precinct for elite contenders to properly train and warm up. City of Ballarat councillor Peter Eddy, as former Basketball Ballarat chief executive, and Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton have both worked the frontlines of major multi-sport events. Both say whatever happens we must consider legacy. Look to Lake Wendouree and the strength our rowers, led by our school programs continue to show on a national and international level in the wake of the 1956 Olympic rowing regatta. Look to our new Selkirk Stadium, a show of what our indoors sports believed could be possible after hosting qualifying basketball rounds for the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. We need hard work, careful planning and passion should we play a role in the 2026 Commonwealth Games - and see what inspiration might follow.

