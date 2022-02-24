news, latest-news,

After two horrific years of devastation, how can the hospitality industry rebuild stronger? That was the big question at the Australian Hotels Association's Pubs, Pots, and Profits event in Ballarat, hosted by the AHA's Victorian president and Red Lion Hotel owner David Canny. More than 100 publicans and industry representatives were in the room to talk "wins, losses, and ways to improve," according to The Western's Dan Cronin. "Hopefully we can build back to what we believe is normal," he said. THE LATEST: COVID-19 restrictions ease in Victoria "The AHA, with Paddy O'Sullivan and Dave Canny at the helm, have just been instrumental in making sure publicans, and pubs in our industry, get through the last two years and continue now to help build our businesses again, and keep our communities vibrant, keep people employed." As well as networking - and catching up with old friends from across regional Victoria for the first time in years - attendees heard about updated industrial relations rules and the latest innovations from suppliers like CUB. Mr Canny said most of the attendees were from regional areas. "In the space of a week, people are a bit more positive than they were at the end of January," he said. "There's been a good vibe in the room, people want to start planning for more business." While he welcomed the state government's announcement to expand the hospitality and tourism voucher scheme, he said more must be done. READ MORE: Vic vouchers to bust Omicron economy 'fog' "We need messaging over the next six months from governments to be positive, encouraging people to get out and about," he said. "We need to get the masks off hospitality staff, we're really disappointed about that announcement, so we're pushing heavily that it shouldn't be the case, it's a fast-paced environment and there should be no need for staff to wear them when customers don't. "We're seeing a lot of green shoots, which is positive, but still a lot of challenges, around staffing and how we can attract people into the industry." IN THE NEWS He added the return of face-to-face learning at universities, including Federation University in Ballarat, was a big step, as it will mean more casual staff coming through. "It's also making sure that when pubs do get busier, they're ready to go, staff are trained, and they provide a great experience," he said. "It's important we get back to that real core hospitality." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

