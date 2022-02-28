news, latest-news,

A magistrate said a young man put other people at risk when he allegedly sped while driving unlicensed, ignored police and smashed into a light pole in Ballarat Central. Jaiden White, 20, was granted bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Magistrate Ron Saines broke down White's complex past involvement with the justice system. White was arrested on Friday and charged with 18 offences committed on previous dates and spent five days in custody before his release. IN OTHER NEWS: He first entered into bail in September after police searched his home and allegedly found cannabis, a knife and a glass ice pipe. One month later while in the community on bail police allegedly found him in possession of a knife, methamphetamine and a number of stolen number plates. Police laid charges on Friday after finishing an investigation into offending on November 23 and allege White was involved in the theft of a stolen credit card from a car. He is accused of using the card to make 12 transactions and attempt a $2000 transaction and a $1500 cash withdrawal that was unsuccessful. Police allege White was in possession of firearms, ammunition and stolen goods and evidence to support his involvement in the theft and deceptions. The alleged crash into a light pole happened on December 4 and the court heard White fled, leaving one passenger injured. White was later apprehended, taken to hospital, found to be drug-affected and police allegedly found stolen registration plates and an imitation firearm in the car. He was released on bail again. A youth justice bail report revealed he stopped drug and alcohol counselling and was attending other supervision appointments but with 'superficial engagement'. White's grandmother gave evidence to the court he could live with her on bail. She said she had not been aware of the extent of her grandson's involvement in criminal activity. Mr Saines said the offending alleged was serious and the Ballarat Central crash endangered members of the public. He said it would be an injustice for White to be held in prison because he would likely not serve a lengthy term of imprisonment when sentenced. Mr Saines said he was confident White's grandmother would ramp up supervision now she knew the full extent of alleged offending and the risks could be reduced to an acceptable level. "Before today you weren't going to get bail, that illustrates to you how likely you are to be spending a long period in jail if you put one foot wrong," he said. White will live with his grandmother and must abide by a curfew, not use drugs, not drive and report to the police station one day a week.

