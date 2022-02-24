news, latest-news,

A mini-city will appear from a paddock near the Ballarat Airport from Thursday afternoon, as thousands of people truck in to set up for the 2022 Ballarat Swap Meet. One of the largest in the world, more than 2600 stallholders will have goods for sale - or to swap - including antiques, car and motorbike parts, and collectibles. Keep an eye out for the real curiosities like the jet engines that appeared one year, and some rare classic cars. READ MORE: Ballarat Swap Meet 2022: Volunteers prepare to set up a mini-city for big event Organised by the combined Rotary clubs of Ballarat, ticket sales and stall permits help fund much-needed projects across the city. Massive crowds will flock to the site when gates fly open at 7am on Friday. The numbers, according to the organisers, are staggering, with about 16.8 kilometres of aisles, 10,000 browsers, and at least a $2 million boost for the Ballarat economy - there's a 32-page list of stallholders and what they're bringing available online for people to map out their day. There'll be stallholders from every state except Western Australia setting up shop for the weekend, including specialist antique firms, as well as old favourites. Committee member Clare Bennett said attendees should expect a hot, dry day wandering through the stalls. "We're expecting huge crowds (on Friday), it's going to be quite a challenge getting in, there will be a bit of a wait, and we'll need to QR code and check vaccination status as well," she said. "It is hot and dry and dusty, it's particularly dusty this year, you might not need a mask for COVID but you might need one for the dust. "The siteholders are very excited, they're all ready to go, and they've got some real treasures - they arrive all through the night to get themselves set up and ready." Organisers have also partnered up with Ballarat Health Service, with a COVID booster shot clinic on-site near the first aid tent. "They asked and we said absolutely," Ms Bennett added. "We're calling it a COVID-smart event." IN THE NEWS Patrons should be aware there will be two entrances, one from Airport Road and one from Sunraysia Drive, and there will be extra staff on-hand to check vaccination status. Tickets will only be on sale from the gates, and overflow parking will be available if required near the airport - be aware there may be some traffic delays in the area early on Friday as the crowds arrive. ATMs and mobility scooters will be available, as well as a heavy parts pickup service. The Swap Meet will also be open on Saturday, February 26 from 7am. More information and maps are available online. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/b13f01a3-e928-4da1-be8d-f7481736b22b.jpg/r2_559_5469_3648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg