SUSTAINABILTY, for Sarah Chibnall, is about far more than the environment. For Ms Chiball, recognising equality is a fundamental part in long term success. This is an outlook Ms Chibnall, an international rower, developed in sport and found has been vital in her work to develop a sustainability focus for a global health and well-being brand. Ms Chibnall could hardly wait to return to Ballarat where she started her rowing journey to be part of a decorated sporting panel for a community International Women's Day event, focusing on this year's theme to break the bias. The forum comes in the wake of Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta on Sunday - Ms Chibnall rowed for Ballarat Grammar girls' firsts in the 1994 Boat Race - and will tie in at the end of the Rowing Victoria state championship regatta on March 8. "Sport brings people together and opens doors to diversity and equality," Ms Chibnall said. "What we're seeing, particularly in junior sport, is boys and girls playing together and girls playing what are traditionally boys' sports and more boys playing traditional girls' sports. "...I've found I have noticed how diversity can really enhance a team even more so as a business professional perhaps than I did as an athlete but it all comes back to how critical it is in building cohesive, diverse and, importantly, high-performing teams." IN OTHER NEWS Ms Chibnall shifted from working for multivitamin brand Swisse to developing a sustainability focus for the organisation's parent company H and H Group from its base in Hong Kong. She was passionate about recognising the role of equality for business and sport worldwide and said events like an International Women's Day event in Ballarat were so important. The Ballarat Rowing Association event is led by Strive Sport in partnership with Wendouree-Ballarat and Ballarat City rowing clubs. Ms Chibnall said it did not matter whether you were in to sport, she hoped the event would inspire. Panellists will include Female Athlete Network founder Emily Shears, who is also a registered pharmacist, high-performance rowing coach and mentor Hannah Every-Hall and Olympic rower Rosie Popa, who was part of the gold medal-winning women's four in Tokyo with Ballarat Grammar alumna Lucy Stephan. "You can tackle social issues through the lens of sport and how this applies to a region," Ms Chibnall said. "I've always associated Ballarat with sport." The former Wendouree-Ballarat rower recognised boat sheds as a great place for young people learning how to coach and leads strong teams. She said such experience, the lessons they learnt and a culture of inclusion had far-reaching impacts on society. Ballarat Rowing Association's International Women's Day event will be in a marquee tent at the Lake Wendouree rowing finish line on March 8, from 4.30pm. For more details, or to register: strivesport.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

