Tony Clark resisted getting a guide dog for 30 years after being declared legally blind from retinitis pigmentosa when he was 20. But having recently moved to Creswick and wanting to enjoy more of the country life, he changed his mind about having a seeing eye dog. "I couldn't do the bushwalking with a cane, it was too hard. Zorro will find the path, keep me there, avoid things and keep away from cliff edges," he said. Daily life including travel to Melbourne where he works on boards, leading organisations and looking after their governance and compliance, shopping, and getting out in the community is also easier with Zorro leading the way. "Putting all of your trust into a dog isn't easy. People think that it's all easy and smooth sailing - it's not ... but it's worth it," he said. "I enjoy the companionship and it makes lots of things like bush-walks, country streets, shopping and going into Creswick much easier." Vision Australia's Seeing Eye Dogs program is looking for more families to be puppy carers. Puppy carers look after a puppy in their home from the age of eight weeks until they are 12 to 15 months old and ready to start their seeing eye dog training.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/0e23a40d-58aa-4d3d-b13a-628c6097d354.jpg/r0_2054_3024_3763_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg