DECORATED distance runner Nathan Hartigan is the last Ballarat Begonia Classic men's champion but an event revival has him training to put himself in the mix for the crown once more. The popular fun fun is set to re-start after almost 20 years' hiatus, this time as a major fundraiser for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. Ballarat Begonia Classic, which started in 1984, amassed a decorated roll-call in winners before slowly fading as the running landscape changed. Hartigan captured the men's 10-kilometre title in 2006, the last time the event was staged. He has launched his own running comeback and while aiming to be on Central Park for the Stawell Gift carnival this Easter, Hartigan said the Classic's half-marathon reboot was a good goal for his first race back in two years. "When growing up, the Classic was a blue riband event that somehow became old and tired. There were a lot more other fun runs about," Hartigan said. "It was huge. Everything was big back in the day when Mona (Steve Moneghetti) was running in it. "I'm looking forward to it." Former national 3000-metre steeplechase champion Stephen McMahon, who edged out Hartigan for the Classic men's title in 2002, said about 1000 runners would contest the event in its early days. Mr McMahon ran the first Classic as a junior. He said the event really spurred on his running journey, especially when the likes of Frank Shevlin, Moneghetti and Shaun Creighton (who later became an Olympian) were winning. "It was massive in the '80s and 90s," McMahon said. "It's timing was not fantastic for state and national runners, but they still wanted to run it. Everyone in Ballarat knew about it...If you ran in the Begonia Classic, you were considered a pretty good runner." The early course was a 17.1km run around the lake, down Forest Street to Norman Street, a loop about Nerrina and back past Russell Square to finish on City Oval. The new Classic will feature a half-marathon and 16km course, both to start and finish at View Point with turns at the Caledonian Bridge and taking in Bridge Mall and the Arch of Victory. There will also be a family and pet-friendly 6km walk and run about the lake. Participants on the longer runs will receive collapsible, lightweight speed cups to carry with them for water stations available about every five kilometres. Just like its sister event Ballarat Cycle Classic, 100 per cent of registration fees will directly support FECRI. Ballarat Begonia Classic is on March 20. Details: begoniaclassic.com.au. IN OTHER NEWS If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

