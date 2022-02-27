Olympic medal stolen from former Ballarat Miner's Queensland home

news, latest-news,

Former Ballarat Miner Nathan Sobey has had his Tokyo Olympics bronze medal stolen from his home in Brisbane overnight. The Warrnambool-born Boomers guard posted to social media asking the person responsible to return it, after the medal, along with a few small items were pinched. His current NBL team, the Brisbane Bullets also took to social media. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're devastated for Nathan," the club said in a statement on Twitter. "We're extremely grateful that he and his family are safe and as a club we're here to support them through the process of working with the QLD Police." Sobey, who also went to St Patrick's College in 2008, became the first Collegian to represent Australia in basketball at the Olympics, when he was selected for the Boomers for the 2020 Games. Nathan played with the Miners in the SEABL for one season in 2014, before moving to Queensland to play with the Cairns Taipans. In 2018 he was involved in a nasty on-court brawl during a World Cup qualifier between Australia and the Philippines. He was subsequently cleared by the sport's governing body, FIBA. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/30d7fb4e-9ddb-4c0f-9dfb-df5d44db2843.JPG/r0_97_897_604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg