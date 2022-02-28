sport, ballarat-cricket,

Grenville Cricket Association semi finals are set following the final round of the regular season at the weekend. First-placed Carngham will take on fourth-placed Lexton, while Carranballac (second) will battle Haddon (third). READ MORE SPORT: Carranballac got the better of Haddon at the weekend in a semi final warm up. The latter posted 7-182 from its 40 overs, Riley Anthony leading the way with 51. Carranballac started its innings 2-60, Haddon seemingly in a winning position. It was to no avail, however, Luke Jackson posting 81 to go with his 3-32 bowling figures to help Carranballac chase down the total in 38th over. LEXTON pulled out a superb effort with the ball following its low scoring total with the bat to defeat Linton. It was all out for 130 in the 38th over, Josh White picking up 5-22 for Linton. Lexton's bowlers were superb in reply, never allowing Linton to get a run on. Linton found itself 5-47 and the game was well and truly slipping away. Despite Aaron Kerr's best efforts, who finished 36 not out, the side could only manage 9-107 from its 40 overs. Andrew Doolan, Carl Loader and Dean Murray each finished with two wickets for Lexton. DESPITE Derrinallum's best efforts, it wasn't enough to take down Carngham. Derrinallum posted 7-124 from its 40 overs, Ned Uren (64) the only batter to get going. Carngham wasted little time chasing down the total, managing to do so in just 28 overs. Chase Dummett starred with 63, while Matthew Spratling (21) and Jayden Edwards (25*) added valuable runs to help Carngham chase down the total. Carngham has now finished as minor premiers in back-to-back seasons and will look to repeat as premiers during the upcoming finals series. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/3aba03bc-74a4-4ba0-98c5-25313f9116a4.jpg/r0_176_3466_2134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg