news, latest-news,

Clunes Booktown Festival will return next month to its traditional weekend format after two years of COVID disruption. Book sellers, author talks, kids programs, local food and produce will again be part of the return of Clunes Booktown Festival which will take place on Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1. It's good news for the town, with the festival drawing thousands of book lovers from across the country. Before the pandemic struck, the annual festival attracted around 18,000 visitors to Clunes on the first weekend in May, generating around $4 million for the local economy. IN OTHER NEWS The 2020 Clunes Booktown festival had to be cancelled but the organising committee instead organised monthly online author talks to maintain the town's connection with the literary world. And in 2021 it ran targeted events one weekend a month over several months, as well as online events. But organisers, booksellers, local accommodation providers and hospitality businesses are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors back to the traditional Clunes Booktown format. The full program of author talks, workshops, book sales and more will be released mid-March at clunesbooktown.com.au Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/a684097b-7942-4081-8388-ac05ed9e1e8b.jpg/r3_291_5699_3509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg