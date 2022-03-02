Ballarat's pokie losses hit $4.6 million in January

news, latest-news,

The latest data on money lost through Ballarat's pokies is in, and spending is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Victorian Commission for Liquor and Gambling Regulation, $4,628,078.64 was lost through Ballarat electronic gaming machines in January 2022, a slight decrease from December 2021's losses of $5,064,066.09. It's also slightly lower than January 2021, where $5,114,860.31 was lost. READ MORE: Vic pokie losses up to $240m post-lockdown The Alliance for Gambling Reform notes more than $9 million was spent on poker machines in the City of Ballarat in just two months, continuing a worrying trend. "That comes to roughly $95 lost per person in the region - a sobering reminder of just how dangerous this predatory industry is to our safety and wellbeing," chief advocate Tim Costello said in a statement. "Many of the LGAs with the highest losses are also some of the most stressed communities in our state. Families across Victoria are being shamelessly preyed on by corporations looking to make a quick buck." Mr Costello called for more action to prevent gambling harm, including greater scrutiny from the state government. "Yes, people are waking up to the harm being done by this predatory industry. Yes, the Victorian Government has committed to first steps in holding Crown accountable. But what about the hundreds of millions lost every month in pubs and clubs? What action is being taken to address this crisis in the regions?" he said. "Harm prevention measures like universal pre-commitment, reduced opening hours and abolishing losses disguised as wins would have a significant impact in reducing these losses and the harm felt in our state. "We also need well-resourced educational campaigns aimed at bringing awareness to this ongoing crisis. If we are to successfully reduce the harm being caused by poker machines we need to bring the community along with us." The VCGLR states in the financial year to date, $25,667,393.45 has been spent through Ballarat machines - right now, there are 647 machines in 14 venues across the city. While affected by lockdowns, in the 2020-21 financial year, more than $33 million was lost. See the full details on the VCGLR website. Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858 or visit gamblershelp.com.au, or you can phone Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/3616e01e-faf7-48b5-bba1-8bc8dee077f7.JPG/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg