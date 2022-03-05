news, latest-news,

There are still months of work ahead at several intersections across Ballarat, amid fears weather could extend disruptions. As well as the ongoing shared path works along Sturt Street, the $60 million state government Keeping Ballarat Moving project is yet to finish one of its six upgrades. According to the state Department of Transport, the new set of traffic lights at Gillies Street and Gregory Street West won't be activated until mid-year at the earliest, with the department noting the "complexity" in synchronizing the new lights with the level crossing and five-way Learmonth Road and Howitt Street intersection. Roundabout replacement work is also continuing in Delacombe, with the Latrobe Street and Wiltshire Lane upgrade expected to be completed by mid-year, and traffic lights at the Wiltshire Lane and the Glenelg Highway in the second half of the year. The corner connecting the Wiltshire Lane service road with Smythes Road has also been closed, with crews seen on Friday continuing drainage work. Designs for the promised intersection upgrade at the corner of Dyson Drive and Carngham Road have not yet been completed, with the department noting finalised designs should be presented to the public "in the coming months", and construction to begin this year. READ MORE: Chaos in Sebastopol as barriers go up on Albert Street While initially a roundabout was considered, it's expected the City of Ballarat will continue to push for full duplication of Dyson Drive as part of its Ballarat Link Road stage two proposal, which is yet to receive funding, and could change the final design. Anti-gawk screens, which are usually used during freeway construction with high-speed traffic or more than 20,000 vehicles per day, are still in place in Sebastopol on Albert Street at the Hertford Street intersection - a section of Hertford Street will remain closed until at least the end of March. The department noted the barriers are in place to "provide clear separation" between the works and drivers, and reduce distraction. The barriers are not in place at the other sites. IN THE NEWS Work is also expected to begin at the Docwra Street intersection of the Midland Highway in Sebastopol soon. "Scheduling for all major road projects, including the Keeping Ballarat Moving upgrades, factors in the potential for delays as a result of inclement weather. We will continue to monitor weather conditions to ensure the community is kept informed and works can continue safely," a Department spokesperson said in a statement. "We thank the community for their patience as we deliver important upgrades to improve traffic flow in Ballarat and future-proof our roads for a growing population." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

