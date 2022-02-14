news, latest-news,

Giant metal barriers have been installed along Albert Street in Sebastopol as major construction work begins to replace the roundabout at Hertford Street with traffic lights. Monday was the first day of the Hertford Street closure, with the road closed between Albert Street and Clarkson Street, blocking one of the entrances to a fast food outlet and an entrance to a service station, as well as closing Beverin Street. There was some traffic chaos on Monday, with many drivers attempting U-turns on Beverin and Hertford streets, and attempting to get back onto Albert Street through the Woolworths car park. A new pedestrian crossing, with lights, has been set-up further south down the street, near new bus stops, while service roads have been built to provide access to businesses on the eastern side of Albert Street. Not all business owners are happy - Regional Roads Victoria, which is in charge of construction, began consultation last year, changing the plan to one six-week block of road closures. That's still going to have a massive effect, according to Curbside Coffee owner Tracey Nunn - she said she is concerned it's only a matter of time until someone gets hurt. "At 7am (Monday), it was bedlam, it was lucky there hasn't been an accident with cars backing out and doing U-turns," she said. "There are people doing ueys, people abusing people, it's disgusting." Baker's Delight Sebastopol owner Stephen Darbin said he understood why the works were needed - they're "overdue," he said - but the communication needed to be better with residents and businesses. READ MORE: "We've had a reasonable hit, the business has certainly taken a hit, our numbers are down significantly," he said. "I didn't realise the fencing would be so high. "I'll wait and see how it all goes, but at the moment, it's going to have a significant impact - hopefully it's short term pain for long term gain." Other businesses noted the car park was busier, given the nearby Sebastopol Coles had been closed for rebuilding. The Department of Transport's Grampians regional director, Michael Bailey, said the works were essential to improve safety. IN THE NEWS "Our community engagement team has remained in regular contact with local residents and businesses to communicate closures and ensure preparedness ahead of works," he said in a statement. "Upgrades of this size take time to deliver, and we acknowledge there will be some traffic disruptions during the construction, which is we're taking steps to maintain traffic flow and reduce congestion." The department also noted the full closure would reduce time required to finish works by "several months" on Hertford Street, and the current management plan will be "monitor(ed)", with the contractor to "continue liaising with businesses" to reduce disruption. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

