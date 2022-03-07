community,

COMMUNITY pride was at the fore in an annual event to support Invermay's Country Fire Authority volunteers. Invermay Progress Association has been hosting the casual get-together for seven years at Wightwick's Winery, calling on residents from the area to enjoy some good food, wine, music and company. Winery owner Anne Wightwick said remarkably the event had been able to continue between COVID-19 lockdowns last year and, with restrictions greatly eased, this was a good chance for everyone to catch up. "It was really good. We had a lot of Invermay residents come and a lot of people who were new and had shifted to the area," Ms Wightwick said. "Everyone was really happy and willing to support." The threat of rain did not deter crowds, who were encouraged to wear wet-weather gear and rug up if need to ensure a good show of support for the CFA on Sunday afternoon. The event raised about $4000 for the Invermay CFA crews. This adds to almost $20,000 raised in past events. Invermay CFA uses the funds to improve their equipment, including towards a new small truck. CFA brigades rely on community donations to help purchase, maintain and meet costs for fire-fighting eqiupment. There was music from band The Harmonies amid auctions and raffles. People were encouraged to bring their own nibbles and Wightwick's Winery had drinks on hand for the picnic-like occasion. CFA crews did their part too, putting on a sausage sizzle for the afternoon. IN OTHER NEWS The afternoon of fun comes with two months still to play out in the official fire danger period. Bureau of Meteorology has deemed the official fire danger period for City of Ballarat and the Moorabool, Hepburn, Golden Plains and Pyrenees shires to remain in place until May 1. In this period, this includes no burning off unless under strict conditions, including a written permit, from a fire prevention officer or CFA District office. For more details on fire danger periods: cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/4a8d006e-0c9a-404d-bb4a-cbfef5990211.jpg/r0_304_5472_3396_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg