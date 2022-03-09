news, latest-news,

Ballarat basketball prodigy Georgia Amoore has become the first athlete in Virgina Tech's history to make the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Tournament Team. The 20-year-old racked up 49 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in the Hokies' three games to help her college reach the ACC Tournament semi-finals for the first time. The Hokies missed the decider, falling 70-50 to number three seed NC State in the semi-final, though coach Kenny Brooks was full of praise for his team. "I don't think I've ever been prouder of a group of kids, the way they came out in the face of adversity and just really, really fought," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's kind of one of those things where these are my girls, these are my kids and it's not just about the game that's at hand and what's going to happen in the future. "I told them at the end of the game in the locker room, we didn't just lose a game to a team, we lost a game to the third-ranked team in the country, and we fought. We fought. I'm extremely proud. It just goes to show you the character of these kids, and we've come a long way, and I'm excited to see what's going to happen in the near future." Brooks said Amoore, still in her second year in the college system, showed a lot of potential. "Georgia is young, and I say that, she's only played a year-and-a-half, two season, but just trying to get adjusted to not out our style but the American-style. The more and more conversations we have the more the connected we are. "Whenever me and Georgia are talking it's probably about something in the game. Sometimes she has to say it twice because when she gets really excited her Australian accent gets going strong and I don't understand everything she's saying but we're working on that. "But it's a connection, it's a relationship that was built the day she walked on campus. I knew she was our point guard and I knew she was a point guard of the future and that she was going to take us places we haven't been before." Virgina Tech is projected as a number five seed in the NCAA Tournament beginning later this month. It will learn its selection fate on Monday morning (AEDST).

