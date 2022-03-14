news, latest-news,

Ballarat's Steve Moneghetti has been an athlete, gold medallist, chef de mission, coach, mayor of athlete's village and held many other titles when it comes to Commonwealth and Olympic Games. Next weekend he'll reprise one of the roles he has enjoyed several times before - carrying the Queen's Baton as it makes it way around the country before the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Ballarat will be one of its stops on the baton's four day Australian leg with Mona and local athletes hosting the baton at Lake Wendouree on Sunday morning before it travels to the MCG and the hands of other athletes before the Hawthorn v North Melbourne Game. The baton's visit will also coincide with the Ballarat Begonia Classic at Lake Wendouree. "It will be lovely to have the baton here. I've carried the baton in a few different places and it will be nice to have it back in Ballarat," Moneghetti said. "This baton travels across the Commonwealth, going to different spots ... containing a message from the Queen and it's marvelous it ends up in Ballarat, spreading the Commonwealth Games message out to different regions." Moneghetti, a four-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, made his Commonwealth Games debut in Edinburgh in 1986 where he ran the 10,000m before deciding to also run the marathon, where he won a bronze medal. He was captain of Australia's 1998 Commonwealth Games team, and again at the 2000 Sydney Olympics - and in 2006 was the mayor of the Australia athletes village at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games before serving as chef de mission at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. This year he will attend the Commonwealth Games in his role as a board member of Commonwealth Games Australia. The visit of the Queen's Baton to Ballarat will also add to excitement around regional Victoria's bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with athletics touted to be held at Mars Stadium. "There is real excitement at the possibility that some part of the games will potentially be held here in 2026," Moneghetti said. "I keep pinching myself thinking it could be in the regions - I love regional Victoria so it's just fantastic. I sense there's an appetite and enthusiasm just around Ballarat because there's a lot of interest in a Commonwealth Games here." IN OTHER NEWS The Queen's Baton will arrive in Australia on Thursday, spending time in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria before heading to Belize on the next step of its journey to Birmingham. The international route for the Baton spans 269 days, with two to four days in each nation or territory, covering approximately 140,000 kilometres, and more than 7500 baton bearers carrying the baton in their community. It contains a message from the Queen, which will be opened and read at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on July 28. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/747c183e-8e52-4962-a490-bbe8af25294d.jpg/r0_873_3280_2726_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg