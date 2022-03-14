news, latest-news,

The focus of footy was at Mars Stadium on Sunday when the Western Bulldogs took on the Brisbane Lions in the first AFLW match played for premiership points in Ballarat. The home team could not hold off the reigning premiers, with Brisbane winning 10:6:66 to the Bulldogs' 5:4:34 to secure a home qualifying final next week, in front of a crowd of 1526. It has taken five seasons to get an AFLW match at Mars Stadium since the men's team first played a home game there for premiership points. While not a fairytale win for the Bulldogs girls, Ballarat Football Netball League football manager Scott Carey said the presence of the two elite women's teams playing in -season matches in Ballarat would inspire young female footballers throughout the region. "With the BFLW competition being in its infancy with new branding ... and for the BFLW to grow and for promotion it's vitally important to see top level women in town playing their game for premiership points," he said. Mr Carey said local girls could now see a clear pathway to the elite level from the time they start out in local Auskick programs. "They can start straight out of Auskick ... playing with junior boys in under 9 and 11 then start with (womens) in under 14 and now they see alignment with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and NAB League, then AFLW. "This is the cream on top to see elite women play locally in Ballarat ... to see that potential dream for a lot of girls." Mr Carey said the game helped build excitement ahead of the start of the BFLW competition on April 24, which this season will have 14 home and away matches before finals. "Over the last few weeks clubs have started to get in to training and looking forward to the season at the end of April so this opportunity for the girls to get back training and see the elite females play builds excitement with a little over a month to go." IN OTHER NEWS Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said hosting an AFLW match at Mars Stadium soon after the Perth Lynx basketball team was based and played here, and following netball's Melbourne Vixens visits was a "massive positive" for women's sport. "When you can see it, you can be it," he said. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/4c593e6a-cc31-425d-82f6-54ec2ca7291e.jpg/r0_192_3455_2144_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg