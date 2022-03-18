news, latest-news,

For those who have been considering introducing a furry friend into their lives, a trip to PETstock Delacombe this weekend could spell the moment it becomes a reality. Around 30 rescue cats and kittens available for adoption will be ready to meet at the La Trobe Street location on Saturday March 19 as part of PETstock's National Pet Adoption Month. Chez Guy Small Animal Rescue will partner with PETstock to carry out adoptions on the day, with the longest part of the adoption process, said rescuer Brenda Guy, was choosing which animal to take home. "There's so many to choose from generally, as well as making sure it's a right fit with the person and that sort of thing," she said. "Once they've spoken to us and the kittens have been selected, the actual adoption process only takes about 10 minutes." IN OTHER NEWS: According to PetRescue, every year 80,000 urban stray cats are killed by councils to manage unowned animals. PETstock Assist's motto for this month is 'Adopt Different' encouraging Australians to shift their thinking towards how they can make more sustainable choices, remove unfair biases towards pet adoption and address the crisis at hand by considering a pet that is most in need. In addition to playing a role in tackling pet homelessness, Ms Guy said adoption is far cheaper than other ways of getting a pet as all animals come already health tested and checked. "The kittens are already coming basically temperament tested because they have been raised in foster care homes," she said. "Carers can tell you whether the kittens are good with their dog or not or whatever, it's more likely to actually work out in a positive way." For those unable to adopt, animals will available to take home to foster. Alfredton mum Bianca Vervoort said her family fosters kittens to give them a good start in life, and teach her children about the life cycles of animals and where they came from. "I teach them that they've been either surrendered by people who can't look after them any more, or they've been found as stray kittens," she said. "We teach them that we have to look after them so that they can find their forever homes." For ten-year-old Luca and eight-year-old Cadence, fostering is something they would recommend to people considering it. "100 per cent, it's great, and you should because it helps kittens so they can have a home," said Luca. His sister agrees. "I would say it's fun to foster care because you get lots of cats to snuggle you, and they play with you a lot," said Cadence. "When you're holding a cat it's like you're holding a big squishy melon." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/2a0f0913-d224-4b9b-81f0-13cbb3ec5be6.jpg/r438_381_5472_3225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg